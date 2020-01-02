Netplus Broadband launches IPTV set-top box in India
Business
Netplus Broadband, one of the major broadband service providers in North India, has expanded its services in the country by foraying into the IPTV segment.
The company has partnered with Chinese tech giant ZTE to launch a 'Next Gen IPTV' set-top box that claims to offer up to 354 Live TV channels and a dedicated Video-on-Demand (VoD) service.
Here are more details.
Features
About the Netplus Broadband IPTV
The Netplus IPTV set-top box comes with features like Multiple Screens, Live TV, Time Shift TV, Catch Up TV, Video-on-Demand, Radio, Apps, Home Media, and a pre-installed browser.
The company also has a service that allows you to watch your favourite TV program on mobile, tablet, PC, as well as the Android TV-based set-top box.
Information
At present, the Netplus offers over 1,000 movies
The Next Gen IPTV service also comes with a dedicated Video-on-Demand (VoD) service that currently offers over 1,000 movies. Moreover, since it is based on Android TV, you get some pre-installed popular OTT apps and access to all the apps available on Google Play Store.
Combo plans
The company has also launched new Triple Play plans
Meanwhile, Netplus Broadband has also announced two Triple Play plans, offering broadband, IPTV and landline services under one umbrella.
There is a Premium HD Pack which costs Rs. 1,099 and offers unlimited data at 100Mbps, fully-loaded IPTV with over 328 channels and unlimited voice calling benefit.
The Platinum HD pack, priced at Rs. 1,199, also offers similar benefits, but with 354 Live TV channels.
Information
Netplus will also offer smart home solutions in the future
Netplus has also said that it will provide smart home solutions in the near future. However, details about this service have not been announced as of now.