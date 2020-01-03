Five successful Indian-origin CEOs in Silicon Valley to know about
Indians have been making a mark in the global tech space for many decades, playing an important role in the industry and contributing in various ways.
Today, there are a number of Chief Executive officers (CEOs) of Indian-origin who are running some of the biggest tech companies across the world.
Here are five CEOs of Indian-origin in Silicon Valley you should know about.
#1
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet
Google chief Sundar Pichai was appointed the CEO of the company's parent, Alphabet, recently in December. He took over Alphabet's reins in addition to his current role.
The 47-year-old has been working with Google for nearly 15 years. He is an alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur; he also holds an MS degree from Stanford University and an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
#2
About Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe Inc.
Shantanu Narayen is another successful Indian-origin CEO in Silicon Valley. He is currently the Chairman and CEO of American multinational computer software company, Adobe Inc.
Narayen, who hails from Hyderabad, holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from Osmania University. He also holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkely, and a master's degree in computer science from Bowling State University.
#3
About Nikesh Arora, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks
Nikesh Arora of Indian origin is the Chairman and CEO of American multinational cybersecurity company, Palo Alto Networks. He is a former Google executive and also served as the President of SoftBank Group.
He pursued a bachelor's in electrical engineering from IIT-BHU. He also holds a degree from Boston College and an MBA from Northeastern University. Arora is also a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst.
#4
George Kurian, the CEO and President of NetApp
George Kurian is the CEO and President of NetApp, a hybrid cloud data services and data management company. He had also worked at Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, McKinsey & Co., and Oracle Corp before joining NetApp.
He pursued a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University. Kurian also holds an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.
Information
#5: About Sanjay Kumar Jha
Sanjay Kumar Jha is a well-noted name in the semiconductor foundry industry. Jha, who hails from Bihar, is the former CEO of GlobalFoundaries, one of the world's largest semiconductor foundries. He's the former Chairman-CEO of Motorola Mobility and the former Chief Operating Officer at Qualcomm.