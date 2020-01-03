Mi Super Sale: Top deals on best-selling Xiaomi smartphones
In an attempt to ramp up sales, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super Sale on its platform, which kicked-off on January 1 and will be live till January 8.
As part of the sale, the company is offering heavy price cuts of up to Rs. 12,000 on select smartphones, along with attractive no-cost EMI options.
Here's a look at the best deals.
Deal #1
Redmi K20 Pro
As part of the sale, the flagship killer Redmi K20 Pro is available at a price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP: Rs. 28,999).
It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with no notches and bezels, offering over 90% screen-to-body ratio.
Under the hood, the handset packs a flagship-grade Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.
Information
Redmi K20 Pro offers a 20MP motorized pop-up selfie snapper
For photography, the Redmi K20 Pro houses a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Plus, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Deal #2
Poco F1
In the sale, the Poco F1, is listed with up to Rs. 12,000 discount and is available at Rs. 14,999.
The handset offers a 6.18-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a wide notch, and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication.
Moreover, it is backed by a Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Poco F1: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
On the imaging front, the Poco F1 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a secondary 5MP (f/2.0) depth sensor. For the selfie lovers, the handset houses a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter which supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Deal #3
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Meanwhile, Redmi Note 7 Pro, one of the best-selling smartphones by Xiaomi, is available at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 15,999).
The handset comes with an all-glass body featuring a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.
Further, it draws power from a Snapdragon 675 chipset and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via Type-C port.
Information
Redmi Note 7 Pro offers impressive cameras as well
The dual rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 7 Pro comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor paired with a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset sports a 13MP front-facing shooter housed in the display cut-out.
Deal #4
Redmi Y3
The selfie-centric Redmi Y3 is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 11,999).
Up front, the phone sports a familiar waterdrop notched design offering a 6.26-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses dual cameras and a physical fingerprint reader.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB of storage.
Information
Redmi Y3 houses 32MP front-facing snapper for selfie lovers
In the camera department, the Redmi Y3 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, paired with a 2MP secondary sensor to capture depth details. Up front, the handset offers a mighty 32MP (f/2.2) snapper to capture selfies.
Deal #5
Redmi 8A
Lastly, the budget-friendly Redmi 8A is listed with up to Rs. 2,000 flat discount and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6,499.
The smartphone offers a waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
Moreover, it is powered by Snapdragon 439 processor, coupled with up to 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Information
Redmi 8A is no slouch in the camera department
In the imaging department, the Redmi 8A houses a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper to capture selfies. The primary camera, accompanied with an LED flash, offers photography features like HDR, panorama, and supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.