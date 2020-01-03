Realme 2020 Sale: Discounts and offers on popular Realme smartphones
In order to attract more customers, Realme is hosting Realme 2020 Sale on Flipkart and its official website.
Under the sale, which will be live till January 5, the Chinese tech giant is offering discounts on its smartphones, along with 10% MobiKwik SuperCash (worth up to Rs. 1,000), and additional Rs. 500 discount on exchange from Cashify.
Here's a look at the best deals.
Deal #1
Realme X2 Pro
As part of the sale, Realme's flagship handset, the X2 Pro, is available on open sale and is listed at a starting price of Rs. 27,999.
The smartphone offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging technology.
Information
Realme X2 Pro comes with segment-leading 64MP quad rear camera
Realme X2 Pro houses a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Deal #2
Realme XT
Under the sale, the premium mid-ranger Realme XT is available with Rs. 1,000 discount and is listed at a price of Rs. 14,999.
It comes with an all-glass body featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and an in-display fingerprint reader.
Moreover, it packs Snapdragon 712 processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Realme XT?
Realme XT houses quad rear cameras including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper to capture selfies.
Deal #3
Realme X
In the sale, Realme X is listed with Rs. 2,000 flat discount and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999.
The handset comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with no notches and bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with up to 256GB storage, and a 3,765mAh battery with 20W fast-charging technology.
Information
Realme X houses a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera
In the camera department, Realme X houses a respectable 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and another 5MP (f/2.4) sensor to capture depth details. For the selfie lovers, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper housed in a motorized pop-up module.
Deal #4
Realme 5 Pro
Likewise, the camera-centric Realme 5 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 11,999 (marked price: Rs. 13,999).
The handset offers a 6.3-inch notched display with a full-HD+ resolution and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It is backed by a Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
Under the hood, the phone packs a solid 4,035mAh battery.
Information
Realme 5 Pro offers a 48MP main camera
The quad rear cameras on the Realme 5 Pro include a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the phone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Deal #5
Realme 3 Pro
Lastly, the Realme 3 Pro is listed with a whopping Rs. 3,000 discount and is available at Rs. 9,999.
Featuring a waterdrop notched display and gradient design, the handset offers a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD screen and a physical fingerprint reader.
The smartphone draws power from a Snapdragon 710 processor and a solid 4,045mAh battery with 20W fast-charging technology.
Information
Realme 3 Pro offers decent cameras as well
For photography, the Realme 3 Pro offers dual rear cameras including a 16MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the phone houses a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper which also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.