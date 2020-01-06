#DealOfTheDay: Buy 50-inch Vu Pixelight 4K TV for Rs. 27,000
If you are planning to buy a new hi-tech, feature-laden 4K TV, then this might be an unmissable deal for you.
The e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering flat 35% discount on the Vu Pixelight 50-inch 4K TV, along with exciting bank offers and additional exchange discount.
Here are more details.
Offer
All the details about the offer
With a flat discount of 35%, the 50-inch Vu Pixelight 4K TV is currently available for purchase at Rs. 26,999 (marked price: Rs. 42,000) via Flipkart.
Apart from that, buyers can also avail 10% instant discount on payments using Bank of Baroda credit cards, 5% cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and up to Rs. 21,500 additional discount on exchange.
Design
Vu Pixelight LED TV: At a glance
The Vu Pixelight TV features a 50-inch LED screen with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 178-degree viewing angle, and 60Hz refresh rate.
The TV houses two 12W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruBass technologies for room-filling audio quality.
Moreover, it also gets a dedicated Cricket Mode which highlights the ball regardless of the background.
Internals
Under the hood
The 50-inch Vu Pixelight TV is powered by a dual-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of internal memory to store apps and videos.
The TV runs on Linux-based OS and comes with several in-built apps including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.
Besides that, it comes with Vu Upscaler technology which enhances the overall viewing experience.
Essentials
And, what about the connectivity options?
Talking about connectivity options, the Vu Pixelight TV comes with single-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet socket, and an audio jack to let you connect external speakers.
Beside that, the remote control of the TV gets dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
Interestingly, you can also pair the television with your smartphone via Remote Now mobile application.