Tata Sky launches Android-based set-top box for Rs. 6,000
Business
Tata Sky has launched its own Android-based Binge+ set-top box in India today as it takes on Airtel's Xstream Box and Dish TV's SMRT Hub.
The new console, priced at Rs. 5,999, brings satellite TV as well as OTT content to your TV in up to 4K resolution while also providing access to Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast.
Here's our roundup.
Features
Tata Sky Binge+ runs on Android TV OS
Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box runs on Android TV OS and brings support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, and access to all the apps and games available on Google Play Store.
It also supports seamless switching between live TV and OTT apps.
The device packs 2GB RAM, 8GB of storage, and offers a Catchup TV feature that provides access to the content of past 7-days.
Free content
The company is also offering free Tata Binge service
With the Binge+ set-top box, the company also gives you a 30-day free trial of the Tata Sky Binge subscription service which offers a slew of OTT premium apps in one pack.
The service offers access to Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, ZEE5, Hungama Play as well as Tata Sky Video-on-demand service which has over 5,000 movie titles.
Information
After the free-period expires, Binge service will cost Rs. 249/month
As mentioned before, the Tata Sky Binge service is free for 30 days only. Once the free period expires, you will be charged Rs. 249 per month for the OTT service. And for live TV, you will have to opt for a separate DTH plan.
Competition
Tata Sky Binge+ costs a lot more than its rivals
The Tata Sky Binge+ is priced at Rs. 5,999 and it is available for new customers on the Tata Sky website. At this price, you only get one month of free Binge service.
In comparison, the likes of Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub are priced way more reasonably at Rs. 3,999.