Mi Super Sale: Top deals on popular Xiaomi smartphones
In an attempt to attract buyers, Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super Sale on its platform.
Under the sale, which will be live till January 18, the Chinese tech giant is offering a massive discount of up to Rs. 12,000 on some of its popular smartphones.
The company is also providing attractive no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.
Here's a look at the top deals.
Deal #1
Redmi K20 Pro
In the sale, the Redmi K20 Pro, the premium flagship by Xiaomi, is listed with Rs. 4,000 discount and is available at Rs. 24,999.
It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with no notches and bezels, offering 91.9% screen-to-body ratio.
It draws power from a flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and a 4,000mAh battery which supports 27W fast-charging technology.
Information
Redmi K20 Pro offers a motorized pop-up selfie camera
The Redmi K20 Pro houses a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Deal #2
Redmi Note 7 Pro
As part of the sale, the camera-centric Redmi Note 7 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 9,999 (marked price: Rs. 15,999).
The handset sports an all-glass body featuring a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.
It packs a Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset and a 4,000mAh battery. Further, it offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
Information
Redmi Note 7 Pro: The 48MP camera beast
The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses a dual lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, the handset houses a 13MP selfie snapper that also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Deal #3
Redmi Y3
The Chinese tech giant is offering up to Rs. 4,000 discount on the Redmi Y3 and it is currently available at Rs. 7,999.
It sports a waterdrop notched design offering a 6.26-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Furthermore, it packs a Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with up to 4GB RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Redmi Y3 offers a decent 32MP front-facing camera
In terms of optics, the Redmi Y3 houses dual rear cameras including a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, paired with a 2MP secondary sensor to capture depth details. For the selfie lovers, the budget smartphone offers a mighty 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
Deal #4
Redmi 7A
With up to Rs. 1,500 discount, Xiaomi's wallet-friendly Redmi 7A is listed at a starting price of Rs. 4,999.
It sports a conventional rectangular design with a 5.45-inch HD+ display and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 439 processor, combined with up to 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Lastly, the handset runs on Android Pie-based MIUI 10.
Information
What's the camera like on Redmi 7A?
In terms of optics, the Redmi 7A sports a single 12MP (f/2.2) main camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper which supports face unlock as well. The main camera, accompanied by an LED flash, is capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps.
Deal #5
Redmi Go
Lastly, the entry-level Redmi Go is available for purchase at Rs. 4,299 (marked price: Rs. 5,999).
The Android Go-based handset comes with conventional design, featuring a 5-inch HD+ display and a 16:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and 3,000mAh battery.
Information
And, what about its camera?
In the camera department, the phone offers an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. The main camera offers photography features such as HDR, panorama, and is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Other deals
A look at the other noteworthy deals
Besides the aforementioned discounts, Xiaomi is also offering up to Rs. 12,000 discount on its 2018 flagship, the Poco F1, which is now available at Rs. 14,999. The mid-ranger Redmi K20 is also up for grabs at Rs. 19,999.
The camera-centric Redmi Note 7S is available at Rs. 8,999, while the budget-friendly Redmi 8A is listed at a starting price of Rs. 6,499.