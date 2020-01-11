Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 announced: Details here
Business
Amazon has announced the first round of its popular Great Indian Sale for 2020 from January 19.
Under the sale, which will end on January 22, the e-commerce giant will offer up to 80% discount across all product categories including fashion wear, electronics, home appliances, mobiles, and accessories.
Amazon will also provide a 10% extra discount on SBI credit cards.
Here's a sneak-peek.
Information
Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale
Like other exclusive sale events and deals, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Sale. All the deals and offers will go live for Prime members on January 18 at 12 pm.
Category #1
Up to 40% off on latest and top-selling smartphones
Amazon will offer up to 40% discount on the latest smartphones. Buyers will also be able to avail up to Rs. 16,000 extra off on exchange offer.
Under the sale, several best-sellers including the likes of OnePlus 7T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, iPhone Xr, and Galaxy M30s will be available at attractive prices.
Moreover, mobile accessories will be available starting at just Rs. 69.
Category #2
Up to 60% off on electronics
Under the sale, products from the electronics category will be available at up to 60% off.
Laptops will be available at a discount of up to Rs. 35,000 while smartwatches and health trackers will be up for grabs at a discount of up to 60%.
Meanwhile, cameras will be available at a discount of Rs. 10,000 whereas headphones and speakers will be offered from Rs. 299 onwards.
Other categories
Fashion wear will be available at up to 80% discount
Amazon will also offer up to 80% discount on its fashion wear, footwear, as well as home and furniture products. Televisions and home appliances including ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines will be available at up to 60% discount.
The company will also provide great offers on books, gaming and toys, and Amazon's own products including Fire Stick TV, Kindle, and Echo speakers.