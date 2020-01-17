Amazon Great Indian Sale: Best deals on top-selling smartphones
Amazon has announced the next edition of Great Indian Sale on its platform.
Under the sale, which will be live from January 19 to January 22, the e-commerce giant will be offering exciting deals across product categories including up to 40% discount on smartphones, along with 10% additional discount on payments using SBI credit cards, and easy no-cost EMI options.
Take a look!
Information
Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale
Like other exclusive sale events and deals, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Sale. All the deals and offers will go live for Prime members on January 18 at 12 pm.
Deal #1
OnePlus 7T Pro
As part of the sale, the flagship OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at Rs. 51,999, with a discount of Rs. 2,000.
The flagship smartphone offers an all-screen design featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Under the hood, it packs Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Information
OnePlus 7T Pro comes with impressive 48MP main camera
OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 48MP (f/1.6) main camera, paired with a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For the selfie lovers, the smartphone offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera house in a motorized pop-up module.
Deal #2
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
In the sale, the camera-centric OPPO Reno 10x Zoom will be up for grabs at Rs. 39,990 (MRP: Rs. 55,990), along with additional Rs. 6,000 discount on prepaid transactions.
Featuring an all-glass body and notch-less design, it offers a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.
It is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with up to 256GB storage, and a 4,065mAh battery with 20W fast-charging technology.
Information
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom offers a motorized pop-up selfie camera
The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom comes with a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor. Up front, the wedge-shaped motorized pop-up module houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
Deal #3
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Meanwhile, the premium mid-ranger Galaxy A50s will be listed at Rs. 19,999, along with additional Rs. 1,000 discount through Amazon coupons.
The handset offers a familiar waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Powering the phone is Exynos 9611 chipset, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A50s offers a promising photography experience
The Galaxy A50s offers triple rear cameras including a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 5MP (f/2.2) sensor to capture depth details. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset offers a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Deal #4
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Similarly, Xiaomi's best-selling Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: 16,999)
The smartphone comes with an all-glass body featuring a 6.53-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Information
Redmi Note 8 Pro offers 64MP quad camera setup
The quad-lens rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 8 Pro comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the phone houses a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Deal #5
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Lastly, the mid-ranger Samsung Galaxy M30s will be listed at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 15,500).
The smartphone offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a physical fingerprint reader.
Under the hood, it is fueled by an Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a humongous 6,000mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Samsung Galaxy M30s?
For photography, the Galaxy M30s houses triple rear cameras including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. To capture selfies, the smartphone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper that also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.