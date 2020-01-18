Realme 'Realpublic sale' announced: Top deals and offers revealed
Business
Realme has announced its Realpublic Sale, which will be live from January 19 to January 22 via Flipkart and Realme.com. Under the sale, the company will be offering discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 on smartphones.
Separately, Realme has also announced discounts for the Realme Buds 2 wired earphones and the Bluetooth-enabled Realme Buds Wireless.
Here's a sneak peek at the top deals.
Deal #1
Realme XT
As part of the sale, the Realme XT will be up for grabs at Rs. 14,999.
The phone sports a waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and gradient finish.
Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 712 processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Realme XT houses 64MP quad rear camera setup
The quad camera module on the Realme XT comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the phone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
Deal #2
Realme X
Meanwhile, the 4GB/128GB variant of the premium mid-ranger Realme X will be available at Rs. 14,999 (current price: Rs. 16,999).
With a stunning all-screen look and 91.2% screen-to-body ratio, the phone offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.
Further, it draws power from a Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 (20W) fast-charging.
Information
Realme X offers a motorized pop-up selfie camera
On the rear, the Realme X houses a dual camera unit which comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) secondary lens to capture depth details. For the selfie lovers, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper housed in a motorized pop-up module.
Deal #3
Realme 5 Pro
Separately, the Realme 5 Pro will get a discount of Rs. 2,000 on all the variants and it will be available at Rs. 11,999.
The phone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 712 processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 4,035mAh battery.
Information
Realme 5 Pro has a 48MP main camera
The Realme 5 Pro houses quad rear cameras including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Deal #4
Realme 3
Similarly, the pocket-friendly Realme 3 will get a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 and it will be be up for grabs starting Rs. 6,999.
The smartphone offers a familiar waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.22-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Besides that, the handset packs a Helio P70 octa-core processor and a solid 4,230mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Realme 3?
For photography, the Realme 3 houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor coupled with another 2MP lens to capture depth details. Up front, the handset houses a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper that also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Deal #5
Realme 3i
Lastly, the more affordable Realme 3i will be up for grabs starting Rs. 6,999 (marked price: Rs. 7,999).
Featuring a waterdrop notched display and gradient design, the handset offers a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
The handset is fueled by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, up to 4GB RAM, and a solid 4,230mAh battery.
Information
Realme 3i is no slouch in the camera department
In the imaging department, the Realme 3i houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, paired with a secondary 2MP depth sensor. For the selfie lovers, the smartphone offers a 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Accessories
The company is also offering discounts on these accessories
Separately, the Chinese tech giant is also offering discounts on Realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless via Flipkart, Realme.com, and Amazon as well.
The Realme Buds 2 is currently available at Rs. 499 (previous price: Rs. 599), and more premium Realme Buds Wireless is now up for grabs at Rs. 1,599 (previous price: Rs. 1,799).