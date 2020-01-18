Flipkart Republic-Day Sale: Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000
Flipkart is all set to kick-off The Republic Day Sale from tomorrow i.e. January 19.
Under the four-day sale, the e-commerce giant will offer exciting offers across product categories including heavy discounts on some of the best-selling mid-range smartphones.
Flipkart will also offer a 10% additional discount on using ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit/credit cards.
Here's a sneak-peek.
Information
Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale
Notably, those buyers who have a Flipkart Plus membership will get early access to the sale. All the deals and offers will go live for Flipkart Plus members starting at 8pm today.
Deal #1
OPPO F11 Pro
As part of the sale, the 6GB/64GB variant of the premium OPPO F11 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 14,990 (marked price: Rs. 28,990).
The mid-range smartphone offers a spectacular notch-less design with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and a physical fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the phone packs an Helio P70 chipset, coupled with up to 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
OPPO F11 Pro offers 48MP main camera, pop-up selfie snapper
In the imaging department, the OPPO F11 Pro houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper housed in a motorized pop-up module.
Deal #2
Xiaomi Mi A3
Under the sale, the Android One-based Mi A3 will be available at Rs. 11,999 (marked price: Rs. 14,999).
The handset comes with an all-glass body featuring a waterdrop notched design with a 6.09-inch HD+ AMOLED screen and an in-screen fingerprint reader.
Furthermore, it is backed by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a 4,030mAh battery, and runs stock Android Pie as part of Android One program.
Information
Mi A3 offers a mighty 32MP front-facing camera
The triple rear camera setup on the Mi A3 comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For the selfie lovers, the smartphone offers a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Deal #3
Vivo Z1 Pro
Similarly, Vivo's affordable gaming smartphone, the Z1 Pro, will be listed at a starting price of Rs. 10,990 (marked price: Rs. 15,990).
The phone comes with a punch-hole design featuring a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is fueled by a Snapdragon 712 chipset, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and offers several performance enhancement modes for improved gaming experience.
Information
Vivo Z1 Pro: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
For photography, the Vivo Z1 Pro houses a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. To capture selfies, the phone houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera which also supports 1080p video recording at 60fps.
Deal #4
Motorola One Action
Under the sale, the Motorola One Action will get a massive discount of Rs. 8,000, and will be listed at Rs. 8,999.
The Android One-based handset features a punch-hole design and offers a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ resolution.
Besides that, the phone packs an Exynos 9609 chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, and a solid 3,500mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Motorola One Action?
The Motorola One Action houses triple rear cameras including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 5MP (f/2.2) lens to capture depth details. Up front, the phone houses a 12MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Deal #5
Vivo U10
Lastly, the budget-friendly Vivo U10 will be available at Rs. 7,990 (marked price: Rs. 10,990).
The handset offers a waterdrop notched design, a 6.35-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 665 processor, up to 4GB RAM and a massive 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.
Information
Vivo U10 offers decent cameras as well
On the imaging front, the Vivo U10 houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset offers an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing snapper.