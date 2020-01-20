Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best 4K smart TVs under Rs. 35,000
If you are looking to upgrade from your old CRT or HD TV to one of the modern smart TVs, now might be a good time.
Flipkart and Amazon are hosting The Republic Day Sale and Great Indian Sale on their respective platforms wherein you can avail exciting discounts and offers available on 4K TVs.
Here are some of the best deals.
Deal #1
Flipkart sale: Motorola Smart Android TV
As part of the sale, the Motorola TV (50-inch) is available with 37% discount and currently listed at Rs. 33,999.
It features a 50-inch LED screen with 4K resolution, 30W audio output, and comes bundled with a wireless Android TV gamepad.
The Android TV is fueled by CA53 quad-core processor, coupled with 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage.
Deal #2
Flipkart sale: Thomson LED smart TV
Under the sale, Thomson LED Smart TV is up for grabs at Rs. 30,999 (marked price: Rs. 49,999).
The TV comes with a massive 55-inch LED 4K screen and a built-in soundbar that offers 30W audio output as well as support for Dolby Audio and DTS technologies.
Further, it offers 16GB of internal memory and supports apps like Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube.
Deal #3
Amazon sale: Mi LED TV 4X
Meanwhile, the Mi LED TV 4X can be purchased at Rs. 29,999 (marked price: Rs. 34,999) on Amazon.
The TV features a 50-inch 4K LED screen with a 178-degree viewing angle, a 60Hz refresh rate, and dual 10W speakers.
Further, it runs on PatchWall UI and comes with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Data Saver feature that adjusts video quality to save data.
Day #4
Amazon sale: Vu Cinema TV
Lastly, the recently-launched Vu Cinema TV is available at Rs. 29,999 (marked price: Rs. 48,000).
Featuring a 50-inch 4K LED screen, the smart TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a front-facing soundbar that offers an audio output of 40W.
Moreover, it is fueled by a dual-core processor, paired with 1.5GB RAM and runs Android TV 9 OS.
And, here's a look at the bank offers
Apart from these deals, SBI credit cardholders will get an additional 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,500) on Amazon. Those buying on Flipkart can avail 10% extra discount (up to Rs. 1,500) on payments made via ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Bank debit/credit cards.