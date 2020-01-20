Airtel's new Rs. 179 prepaid pack offers free life insurance
Business
Bharti Airtel, in partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance, has launched a new Rs. 179 prepaid pack in India that comes with a free life insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh.
According to the company, the insurance benefit will be available to all the customers aged between 18-54 years and it will require no medical tests or paperwork.
Here are the finer details.
Information
The prepaid bundle also offers unlimited calling
The Rs. 179 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling to any network across India, 2GB of mobile data, and 300 SMSes for a total validity period of 28 days. And as mentioned before, subscribers will also get an insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh.
Key details
Everything to know about the insurance cover benefit
The free insurance benefit is available to all the customers aged between 18-54 years. It requires no paperwork or medical test and the policy certificate will be instantaneously delivered in digital form, according to Airtel.
The company has also noted that the entire process can be completed at any Airtel retail store or on the Airtel Thanks app.
Quote
'This plan helps millions of Indians to financially secure themselves'
"The Rs. 179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel's world-class network," said Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel.
Big development
Recently, Airtel raised the prices of its prepaid services
On a related note, all telecom operators in India including Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel raised the prices of their prepaid services and products, last month.
Airtel's prepaid plans have seen a tariff increase in the range of 50 paise/day to Rs. 2.85/day. Meanwhile, the Rs. 169 and Rs. 199 packs have been merged into Rs. 248 plan, translating to a 47% hike.