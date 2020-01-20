Amazon Prime 3-month membership available for just Rs. 329!
Business
As part of its ongoing Great Indian Sale 2020, Amazon has introduced an attractive deal on its Prime membership. Under this offer, the e-commerce giant is providing a three-month Prime membership plan at a discounted price of just Rs. 329.
Notably, Amazon has categorized this as a limited-period special offer but hasn't mentioned when it would end.
About the offer
It's a decent offer (if you aren't a heavy user)
In India, Amazon currently offers two options for its Prime membership: a monthly plan which is priced at Rs. 129 and an annual plan which costs Rs. 999.
However, if you opt for this quarterly membership offer, you would be paying a discounted price of Rs. 329 instead of Rs. 387 (Rs. 129/month for three months).
Information
What are the benefits of Amazon Prime membership?
Amazon Prime membership offers unlimited and free fast delivery on the eligible products along with early access to exclusive sales and offers. Moreover, you get complimentary access to Prime Video content, Prime Music and Prime Reading for the entire duration of your membership.
Big sale
Meanwhile, here are the details about Great Indian Sale 2020
Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020 kicked off yesterday, and it will remain live till January 22.
Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 80% discount across all product categories including attractive deals on some of the best-selling smartphones, affordable 4K televisions, and high-end gaming laptops including the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR III which is listed at nearly Rs. 70,000 off.
Easy hacks
You can also get Amazon Prime membership for free
Further, if you are an Airtel or Vodafone customer, you can subscribe to an eligible prepaid or postpaid plan to get a complimentary Amazon Prime membership.
For instance, Airtel's Rs. 349 prepaid pack offers 1-month of Prime membership while Vodafone's Youth Offer gives you 50% off on 1-year Amazon Prime membership, provided you are between 18-24 years.