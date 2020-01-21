Vodafone's new prepaid plans offer 3GB daily data, unlimited calling
Vodafone has updated its catalog of prepaid plans in India with two new data-centric unlimited packs.
The new recharge options, available in denominations of Rs. 558 and Rs. 398, offer 3GB high-speed data per day and unlimited calling. However, as per Vodafone's website, these plans are currently available in select regions only.
Here are more details.
Benefits
A look at the new Rs. 398 plan
The Rs. 398 plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calling to any network across India, and 100 daily SMSes for a total validity of 28 days.
As for bundled benefits, the plan also provides a 1-year Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs. 499 and a 1-year ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 999 for free.
Key details
What are the benefits of the new Rs. 558 plan?
The Rs. 558 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 398. So, you get 3GB of daily data, unlimited calling to any network, and 100 daily SMSes. This pack also provides complimentary access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 for one year.
However, the plan comes with a validity of 56 days, which is double of what you get with the Rs. 398 pack.
Information
Note: These plans are not available in all regions
According to the official Vodafone website, the Rs. 558 prepaid plan is currently available in Madhya Pradesh circle only while the Rs. 398 pack is live in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles.
More data
Vodafone has also revised its pocket-friendly Rs. 19 recharge plan
On a related note, Vodafone has also updated its pocket-friendly Rs. 19 prepaid plan to offer more data. It now comes with 200MB of data (previously 150MB), unlimited calling to any network within India, and a validity of 2 days.
Notably, the revised plan is currently listed in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana circles only.