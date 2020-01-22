JioTV beats rivals convincingly, now offers 679 Live TV channels
Business
JioTV, the Reliance Jio-owned Live TV streaming platform has expanded its catalog of channels to beat rivals like Airtel Xstream and Vodafone Play.
Available for free to all Jio subscribers, the app now offers as many as 679 Live TV channels to convincingly surpass its competitors that don't even provide 400 channels.
Here are more details.
Information
Channel count: Here's how JioTV compares with rivals
The JioTV app now offers a whopping 679 Live TV channels to all its users at no extra cost. In comparison, the Airtel Xstream app has 367 Live TV channels while Vodafone Play has around 350 channels on offer.
Catalog
The app offers a host of Jio-branded channels as well
JioTV app offers channels in various categories including Business News (7), Devotional (66), Educational (50), Entertainment (125), Infotainment (38), Kids (32), Lifestyle (17), Movies (62), Music (45), News (202), and Sports (26).
The company also provides 8 'Jio Darshan' channels which telecast proceedings from popular Indian temples as well as more than 30 Jio-branded channels that cover sports, movies, news and so on.
Features
JioTV app also offers a bunch of interesting features
Notably, JioTV app supports Picture-in-Picture mode, Dark mode, multiple languages (15+), and a dedicated search function that lets you easily find your program.
It also has a 7 days catch-up service for the latest prime shows. Moreover, you can pause live TV channels and play them at your convenience or simply record them to watch later.
Information
However, JioTV lacks a web version of the app
While rivals like Tata Sky and Airtel Xstream allow their subscribers to access live TV channels on the web, this is one area where JioTV trails. At present, there is no web version of the JioTV app.