Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale: Deals on laptops, headphones, smartwatches
Business
Flipkart has kicked-off its Grand Gadget Days sale in India. Under the sale, which ends on January 26, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is offering up to 80% off electronics, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, speakers, power banks, and cameras.
Additionally, mobile and camera accessories, printers, flash drives, and health care gadgets are also available at attractive prices.
Here's a sneak peek at the best deals.
Top deals
Up to 40% off on laptops and desktops
Under the sale, some of the best-selling laptops from leading brands like HP, Dell, Acer, and others are available at up to 40% off.
Headphones and speakers are also listed at attractive discounts, with up to 50% off on party speakers from brands like JBL, boAt, and iBall. Truly wireless earbuds from brands like Noise, Bose, and JBL are available at Rs. 1,999.
Information
20,000mAh power banks available at just Rs. 899
In the sale, 20,000mAh power bank from brands such as Xiaomi, Syska, and Philips are available from Rs. 899 onwards. Some styling and health care gadgets like hairdryers, massagers, and trimmers are listed at up to 70% off.
Wearables
Unmissable deals on smartwatches and fitness bands
Meanwhile, premium smartwatches and fitness bands from Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, and Fossil are up for grabs at up to 50% off. Notably, the Apple Watch Series 5 is available with a discount of Rs. 4,000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card users. The Mi Band 3 is listed at just Rs. 1,799.
Smart devices like bulbs and speakers are available at Rs. 399.