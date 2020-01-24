Snacking start-up Samosa Singh raises $2.7 million funding
Business
Food start-up Samosa Singh, which provides India's favorite snack samosa with different varieties and a modernized touch, has raised $2.7 million in a Series A round of funding.
The investment was led by New Delhi-based She Capital and also saw participation from Fireside Ventures, Equanimity Investments, AL Trust, and Japan-based AET Fund.
Here are the finer details.
Samosa Singh
Samosa Singh delivers samosas via INOX, PVR Cinemas
Samosa Singh was started by husband-wife duo Shikhar Veer Singh and Nidhi Singh with an aim to modernize India's favorite snack, samosa.
The start-up claims to offer hygienic and fresh samosas in different varieties for every regional preference.
In fact, it has also partnered with leading brands like PVR Cinemas, INOX, and Cafe Coffee Day, among others to offer their snacks.
Quote
Here's what Shikhar said about the fund-raise
"Passion for our product drives everything we do, and we're thrilled to have found a set of partners whose ideals align with ours," said Shikhar, the co-founder of Samosa Singh, while speaking about the fund-raise.
"Their backing and experience will allow us to expand our presence pan-India and increase our production-capacity manifold, enabling samosa lovers across the country to experience the change," he added.
Investment
How Samosa Singh will use the fresh funds?
Now, Samosa Singh will deploy the fresh funds to scale up its operations and production capabilities in India as well as to launch a cloud-kitchen model to enter households.
The start-up, which currently has a presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will also use the capital to expand to multiple cities and grow its footprint in South India.
Future plans
Excited to make Samosa Singh a house-hold name, says investor
Meanwhile, Anisha Singh, Founding Partner at She Capital, said, "Building on technology, scientific research & key consumer insights without diluting the experience or quality for end users is what makes this brand (Samosa Singh) a great bet."
She added, "We are excited to partner with them as we make Samosa Singh a house-hold name."