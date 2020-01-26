Airtel Xstream users can buy Nest Mini for Rs. 1,699
Airtel has announced a new offer wherein Xstream Box users can buy a Google Nest Mini smart speaker worth Rs. 4,499 for just Rs. 1,699.
Separately, the telecom giant has also introduced a discount offer for Airtel Thanks users under which the Android-based Xstream set-top box will be available at just Rs. 2,249.
Here are more details.
Key details
The offer is applicable to new users only
As part of the Airtel offer, which is applicable to new customers only, those who activate the Xstream box between January 8-31, will be eligible to buy Google Nest Mini at a discounted price.
Those customers will get a coupon code via SMS that can be used to buy the Nest Mini for Rs. 1,699. The coupon is valid until February 29.
Airtel Thanks offer
Airtel is also offering a discount on Xstream box
Airtel has also introduced a new discount offer for its Airtel Thanks customers wherein they can buy the Xstream set-top box worth Rs. 3,999 for just Rs. 2,249.
However, this offer is available in select cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Meerut.
Features
Meanwhile, here's recalling Google Nest Mini
As far as its specifications are concerned, Google Nest Mini comes with a flat bowl-like design, fabric top, and a wall-mount hook.
Under the hood, it has a dedicated machine learning chip that boasts of 1 TeraOPS of processing power and allows the device to process all the commands locally.
Moreover, it offers enhanced audio quality and support for leading music streaming services.
Android STB
What are the benefits of Airtel Xstream Box?
Meanwhile, Airtel's Xstream Box brings satellite TV and OTT content to your TV in up to 4K resolution.
The device is powered by Android Pie which allows you to access the Google Play Store for downloading apps and games.
It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, built-in Chromecast, Voice search and comes with a smart remote which has a one-touch access for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.