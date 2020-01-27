Jio, Snapchat launch creative video challenge: How to participate
Business
Reliance Jio and Snapchat have partnered to launch a new creative challenge called Jio's Got Talent where Snapchatters can showcase their talent and win exciting prizes.
Under the challenge, which will remain live till February 4, participants will have to record a 10-second-long video using a new Jio's Got Talent lens and simply submit their entry.
Here's all you need to know.
Step-by-step guide
How to participate in the Jio's Got Talent creative competition
To get started, open Snapchat on your phone and click/scan the Snap ID to open Jio's Got Talent.
Next, unlock the Jio's Got Talent Lens and record your 10-second-long video entry. You must include your Snapchat ID or username in the video caption.
Finally, you have to upload it to 'Our Story' on Snapchat, so that your entry is visible to the public.
Information
You can use Jio lens to add effects on video
Reliance Jio and Snapchat have created this special Jio's Got Talent lens that allows you to select different AR props like a mic, hat, headphone, and light-rings. You can use these features to add custom effects to your video.
T&C
Some important points to note
The Jio's Got Talent competition is already live (started on January 26) and you can send your entries till February 4. According to Jio, participating in this creative contest is free of cost but data charges may apply.
Moreover, if you provide any untruthful, inaccurate or misleading personal details, the company can disqualify your participation.
Information
Lucky winner will get a free trip to Thailand
One lucky winner of the Jio's Got Talent 10-second creative challenge will win a 3 nights/4 days trip to Thailand for two people. And alongside this grand prize, 100 best entries will get a one month recharge for free from Reliance Jio.