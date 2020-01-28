Airtel, Jio, Vodafone: All prepaid plans that offer 2GB data/day
Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone have revised their catalog of prepaid services in India. The new plans, estimated to be costlier by up to 47%, come with updated benefits and changed price denominations which has led to some confusion among subscribers.
Here, we have compared all the plans from these three operators that offer 2GB of daily data benefit. Take a look.
For Airtel users
Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB daily data benefit
Airtel offers a total of four plans that provide 2GB daily data benefit. There are Rs. 298 and Rs. 349 plans that offer 28 days validity, while the Rs. 449 and Rs. 698 packs come with 56 days and 84 days of validity.
All these plans also provide truly unlimited calling to all the networks within India, and a total of 100 daily SMSes.
Airtel's prepaid plans also come with added benefits
All the aforementioned Airtel prepaid plans offer free access to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream App Premium, a complimentary 4-week course on Shaw Academy, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. Alongside these benefits, the Rs. 349 pack also offers 1-month of Amazon Prime Membership.
For Vodafone users
Vodafone prepaid plans with 2GB daily data benefit
Vodafone's Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans offer 2GB of daily data for a total validity period of 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days, respectively.
Additionally, these plans provide unlimited free calling benefit to any network within India, 100 daily SMSes, and complimentary access to all the content available on Vodafone Play as well as ZEE5.
For Jio customers
Reliance Jio plans come with 2GB daily data benefit
Reliance Jio's Rs. 249, Rs. 444, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans give you 2GB of data benefit per day, 100 SMSes per day, free Jio-to-Jio calls, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.
However, these plans differ in terms of validity and the bundled FUP calling benefit for calls made to non-Jio numbers.
These Jio plans offer up to 3,000 FUP calling minutes
The Rs. 249 plan offers a validity of 28 days and 1,000 minutes of FUP calling for Jio to non-Jio calls while the Rs. 444 plan gives you 56 days of validity and 2,000 minutes of FUP calling.
Lastly, the Rs. 599 pack comes with 84 days of validity and offers 3,000 minutes of FUP calling.