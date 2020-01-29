Mi Super Sale: Deals and offers on popular Xiaomi smartphones
Business
Xiaomi has kicked off yet another round of its Mi Super Sale in India. Under the sale, which will remain live till January 31, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering an attractive discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on popular handsets such as the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 7A.
Here's a sneak peek at the best deals.
Deal #1
Redmi K20 Pro
The popular Redmi K20 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 24,999 as against its regular price of Rs. 28,999.
The handset features a notch-less 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a premium glass body.
It is backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 4,000mAh battery which supports 27W fast-charging.
Information
Redmi K20 Pro offers a 48MP triple rear camera
The Redmi K20 Pro houses a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the handset packs a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera module.
Deal #2
Redmi Note 8 Pro
In the sale, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is listed at Rs. 14,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999) along with an additional Rs. 1,000 discount under Mi Exchange offer.
The mid-range handset comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a premium all-glass body.
Under the hood, it offers a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Information
The handset offers a 64MP quad camera
The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
Deal #3
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Meanwhile, the budget-friendly Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 15,999).
To recall, the phone offers a full-HD+ 6.3-inch notched display with a gradient design and an all-glass body.
It is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, combined with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Redmi Note 7 Pro?
The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie snapper that supports AI Portrait mode as well as AI Face unlock.
Deal #4
Redmi Note 8
Under the sale, the Redmi Note 8 can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 as against its regular price of Rs. 12,999.
The pocket-friendly phone, like some of the aforementioned models, comes with an all-glass chassis and a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 665 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Redmi Note 8 also offers a versatile camera
The Redmi Note 8 offers a quad-lens rear camera featuring a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth senor. On the front, it houses a 13MP shooter.
Deal #5
Redmi 7A
Xiaomi's Redmi 7A is one of the best-selling budget phones in India and it can be picked up at just Rs. 4,999 (MRP: Rs. 6,499).
The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ notch-less display with a conventional 18:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, it comes with a Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Redmi 7A offers a decent single rear camera
The Redmi 7A houses a single rear camera comprising a 12MP main sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the handset sports a 5MP shooter for selfies, video calling, and face unlock. Notably, both the cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.