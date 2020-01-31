Healthcare start-up CureSkin raises $500k from SenseAI Ventures
Bengaluru-based cosmetic start-up CureSkin has raised $500k in a corporate round of funding led by Gurugram-based SenseAI Ventures.
The company offers AI-based personalized solutions for skin and hair related issues, and was a part of Y Combinator Summer Batch 2017 and Google Launchpad Accelerator Program 2019.
CureSkin: An AI-enabled solution for derma-care
CureSkin was started in 2017 by two former Google executives Guna Kakulapati and Ramakrishna R, and dermatologist Dr. Charu Sharma.
The company offers derma-care solutions through its mobile application which uses image recognition to detect skin problems and recommend personalized solutions.
Notably, the start-up claims to have served more than 12 lakh users on its platform so far.
Here's what the investor said about CureSkin
"CureSkin's use of computer vision technology to offer a dermatologist service on the phone is a real testimonial of the power of artificial intelligence," said Vinish Kathuria, the Managing Partner at SenseAI Ventures, while talking about his investment.
He added, "At SenseAI, we believe in empowering smart entrepreneurs to make a difference in people's lives, and CureSkin is a prime example of that belief."
How CureSkin will utilize the fresh funds
Now, CureSkin will use the fresh funds to bolster its technical infrastructure and bring new features to its platform. Plus, it will use the resources to bolster its marketing efforts and focus on building new alliances.
Prior to this round, the start-up had received $1 million seed funding from Khosla Ventures, Gagarin Capital, Y Combinator, and Heartbeat labs.
Healthcare start-ups have attracted a lot of investors
Like CureSkin, many other healthcare start-ups have attracted the attention of investors.
This includes Healthians, the Yuvraj Singh-backed diagnostic start-up that had received $12 million in a Series-B round of funding, as well as start-ups like WonDRx, NeuroLeap, and Meddo, which have also caught the eyes of top-tier VCs and several angel investors from different parts of the world.