Heavy internet user? This telco offers unlimited daily data benefit
Business
Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer some of the most attractive plans and benefits for prepaid users with daily data benefit ranging up to 3GB per day.
But if you are a heavy internet user, chances are you need more data.
Well, switch to BSNL. The state-run telco offers some prepaid plans that come with 5GB data/day as well as unlimited daily data benefit.
No daily limits
BSNL Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan offers unrestricted data access
If you are into streaming movies, shows, and live sports in high-quality, BSNL's Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan (for 3G users) is the best.
The premium recharge offers unlimited access to the internet without any speed restriction. It also provides unlimited calling benefit to any network within India, free 100 SMSes/day, and a complimentary personalized ringback tone.
The validity of this plan is 84 days.
For medium users
There is also a 5GB daily data plan
Meanwhile, if you are a medium-to-heavy internet user, BSNL's Rs. 548 prepaid recharge should meet all your data needs.
The mid-range plan offers a total data benefit of 5GB per day. After the exhaustion of the daily limit, you still have access to the internet but at a reduced speed of 80Kbps.
As for validity, the recharge pack will last for 90 days.
Information
BSNL even has a 3GB data/day pack
BSNL's Rs. 78 Data STV provides 3GB of data per day along with 250 minutes/day of voice calls, 250 minutes/day of video calling and free access to EROS NOW streaming service. However, the plan has a validity of just 8 days.
Balanced pack
BSNL also offers a Rs. 998 long term recharge
And, if you're looking for a prepaid plan that offers long term validity and good data benefit, the Rs. 998 plan should fit your requirements.
The pack offers 2GB of high-speed data per day, and depending on the circle, you will get up to 300 days of validity.
However, this is a data-only pack and you will not get any calling or SMS benefit.