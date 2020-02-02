Airtel discontinues free Netflix benefit from broadband and postpaid plans
Business
Following the disruption caused by Reliance Jio, Airtel had upgraded its plans to offer freebies like Amazon Prime membership and Netflix subscription.
However, in a recent move, the telecom giant has discontinued the complimentary Netflix benefit from all its plans, including Xstream Fiber broadband plans and postpaid packs.
However, some rivals still continue to offer free Netflix access to attract subscribers.
Key details
However, the benefit is still available for existing customers
Bharti Airtel has been offering a 3-month subscription to Netflix for free with some of its postpaid as well as broadband plans. However, that no longer is the case now. The telco has also updated its website to reflect the discontinuation of the attractive freebie.
However, exciting subscribers who have received the subscription will continue to enjoy it.
Information
Airtel is still offering a bunch of attractive freebies
Though the free Netflix subscription is not available for new customers, Airtel is still offering a bunch of attractive freebies. With select postpaid and broadband plans, you can get complimentary 1-year Amazon Prime membership, free access to Zee5, Xstream Premium subscription, and unlimited calling benefits.
For postpaid users
Vodafone RedX is offering free Netflix subscription
Vodafone has recently launched a limited edition RedX plan in the country. The premium pack promises to offer up to 50% faster data speeds along with benefits such as free calling and complimentary SMSes.
The pack also comes with yearly subscriptions of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vodafone Play. Moreover, subscribers can also avail a free 7-day international roaming pack worth Rs. 2,999.
For broadband users
ACT Fibernet is giving cashback on Netflix subscription
No broadband service provider is offering complimentary access to Netflix in India. However, if you're an ACT Fibernet user, you can get some cashback, which can be adjusted against your monthly Netflix bill.
To utilize this offer, you will have to pay for the Netflix subscription using ACT's monthly bill, and depending on the plan, you can get up to Rs. 500 cashback.