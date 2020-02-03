WeWork appoints real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as CEO
WeWork, the American start-up that provides shared workspaces, has appointed real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO.
Mathrani will officially take over the role on February 18 and work towards turning around the fortunes of the embattled company, which has been dealing with a range of issues, starting from an imploded IPO to allegations of sexism and unprofessional culture.
Here's more.
Details
Mathrani to replace interim co-CEOs
When Mathrani assumes the top job at WeWork, he will be replacing Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, the interim co-CEOs who took over the job since the ouster of Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO, in September 2019.
Neumann was forced to leave after WeWork failed to go public, because of his questionable leadership, erratic behavior, unchecked power, and WeWork's losses.
Issues
WeWork was on the verge of bankruptcy
Following Neumann's departure, WeWork was on the verge of potential bankruptcy. However, SoftBank, an existing investor of the company, bought an 80% stake for $10 billion, saving it from major downfall.
Since then, SoftBank had been searching for an ideal person who could repair the business and tarnished image of WeWork, helping the company cut down its losses and eventually go public.
Experience
Mathrani has the experience in reviving businesses
That said, there's no denying that WeWork's final choice, Mathrani, has got the experience in reviving businesses and that too in real estate (which is where WeWork operates).
The executive is known for reviving and re-launching leading shopping mall operator GGP after its bankruptcy in 2010.
Before WeWork, Mathrani was at Brookfield Property Partners, a real estate firm managing retail spaces, buildings et al.
Quote
Here's what Mathrani said after being appointed
"I am honored to be joining WeWork," Mathrani said after his appointment. "The company has redefined how people and companies approach work with an innovative platform, exceptionally talented team and significant potential if we stick to our shared values and maintain our members-first focus."