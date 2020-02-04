Tata Sky Binge+ available at discounted price for existing users
Business
Tata Sky's Android-based set-top box (STB), which was launched last month, is now available with an attractive upgrade offer.
As part of the offer, existing Tata Sky users with an SD or HD connection can get the Tata Sky Binge+ for an effective price of Rs. 4,999 as against its regular price of Rs. 5,999.
Here are more details.
Key details
Users will have to pay Rs. 5,999 up front
Under the offer, users will have to buy the Tata Sky Binge+ for Rs. 5,999. After the installation though, the company will credit Rs. 1,000 as cashback to your Tata Sky account. Hence, you will effectively be paying Rs. 4,999 for the premium STB.
Meanwhile, you can use the cashback amount to pay your monthly Tata Sky bill.
Rivals
Airtel and Dish TV also provide attractive upgrade offers
Alongside Tata Sky, rivals like Airtel and Dish TV also provide attractive upgrade offers.
Airtel's Android-based Xstream Box STB is available at just Rs. 2,249, which is Rs. 1,750 less than the regular price, for the existing users.
Similarly, Dish TV is also running an upgrade offer wherein existing users can get the Dish SMRT Hub for Rs. 2,499 (launch price: Rs. 3,999).
Specs and features
Meanwhile, here's a look at the Tata Sky Binge+ STB
Tata Sky Binge+ brings satellite TV as well as OTT content to your TV in up to 4K resolution. Since it runs on Android TV OS, you get support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, and access to all the apps available on Google Play Store.
The STB comes bundled with a smart remote which enables seamless switching between live TV and OTT apps.
Information
It offers 8GB of storage for storing apps and content
The Tata Sky Binge+ packs 2GB of RAM and has 8GB of built-in storage for storing apps and content. It also offers a Catchup TV feature that provides access to the content of the last 7 days.