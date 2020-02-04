Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Incredible discounts on iPhones
Flipkart is all set to kick off its Apple Days sale from tomorrow i.e February 5. Under the sale, which will end on February 8, the e-commerce giant will offer incredible discounts on some of the best-selling iPhones such as the iPhone Xs, iPhone 11 series, and iPhone Xr.
Additionally, the Walmart-owned company will provide attractive deals on iPads, MacBooks and other Apple accessories.
Unmissable deals
Deals on iPhone 11 Xs, iPhone 11-series and iPhone Xr
Under the sale, the iPhone Xs (64GB) will be available at Rs. 54,999 (current price: Rs. 59,999). The e-commerce site will offer some exchange discount as well.
Meanwhile, the latest iPhone 11 series and last year's iPhone Xr won't see a price reduction but HDFC debit/credit cardholders will get a discount of up to Rs. 7,000 (flat Rs. 5,000 off on iPhone Xr).
Attractive prices
Deals on older iPhone models
The iPhone 8 (64GB) will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 (current price: Rs. 36,999). The older iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models will be available at Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 33,999, respectively.
Finally, the iPhone 6S, which was launched in 2015, will be available for as low as Rs. 23,999 in the upcoming sale.
Noteworthy deals
Flipkart will also offer discounts on MacBooks and iPads
In the sale, some of the top-selling Apple laptops including the MacBook Air, MacBook, and MacBook Pro, will be available with attractive discounts.
Similarly, Flipkart will also offer great discounts on popular Apple tablets such as the iPad Mini (2019), iPad Pro, iPad Air as well as other 6th-generation and 7th-generation iPad models.
Information
Apple Watch, AirPods and other accessories will also receive discounts
The Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and the latest Series 5 models will also be up for grabs at attractive prices. Moreover, Flipkart will also offer discounts on AirPods and other Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil, power adapters, cables, mouse, and keyboards.