Reliance Jio's prepaid plans that offer 2GB data per day
Over the past few weeks, all telecom operators have updated their prepaid services in India.
In the case of Reliance Jio, the revised plans have become costlier by around 40%, but they now come with new benefits like free off-net calling minutes.
Here, we look at all the 2GB daily data packs offered by the telco to help you pick the right one.
Option #1
Rs. 249 plan
The Rs. 249 prepaid plan offers 2GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 daily SMSes, and 1,000 minutes for non-Jio calls. If you exhaust the FUP data limit, you still get unlimited access to the internet but at 64kbps.
Further, this affordable pack comes with a validity of 28 days and offers a free subscription to Jio apps and services.
Option #2: Rs. 444 plan
The Rs. 444 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 249 pack except that it comes with 2,000 minutes for non-Jio calls and a longer validity period of 56 days.
Option #3
Rs. 599 pack
The Rs. 599 recharge pack also provides 2GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 100 daily SMSes. As for non-Jio calling benefit, it offers a total of 3,000 minutes.
Further, the plan has a validity of 84 days and it offers complimentary access to all the Jio apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, and JioNews.
Option #4: Rs. 251 Cricket Data Pack
In case you don't want any calling and SMS benefits, you can opt for the Rs. 251 Cricket Data Pack. This data voucher offers 2GB of high-speed data per day for a total of 51 days.