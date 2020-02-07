Apple sold more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry
Over the last four years, the Apple Watch has dominated the smartwatch scene with some incredible health and fitness-focused features.
The wearable was named the best-selling smartwatch of 2019, and going by a new report, it is not just beating leading smartwatch-makers but also giving the entire Swiss watch industry a run for its money.
Apple Watch sales sky-rocketed in 2019
According to sales insights from Strategy Analytics, Apple witnessed a 36% YoY increase in Watch shipments in 2019 and sold nearly 31 million units throughout the year.
This, the firm said, means that the Apple-built line of wearables outsold the entire Swiss watch industry, which is estimated to have sold just around 21.1 million units last year - a 13% decline from 2018.
This gives us best estimate of Apple Watch sales
Even though Apple has stopped disclosing sales numbers in its quarterly earnings, the report from Strategy Analytics gives a fair idea of Apple Watch's success and the ground it is gaining against traditional, albeit popular, watch-makers.
Notably, the company estimated the number of units sold by Apple using the data from retailer partners of companies and vendors selling the devices in question.
Plus, it shows the general shift in preferences
The increase in Apple Watch sales also highlights the fact that consumer preferences are shifting towards smart wearables.
Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, says, "Analog wristwatches remain popular among older consumers, but younger buyers are tipping toward smartwatches and computerized wristwear."
Interestingly, Apple Watch sales had surpassed Swiss watch sales even in 2017 but that was only for a quarter.
Time running out for Swiss watch industry
That being said, the declining Swiss watch sales shows that players like Swatch, TISSOT, and TAG Heuer need to change their product strategy soon to take on Apple in this smartwatch war.
"Apple Watch is appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear," says Strategy Analytics analyst Steven Waltzer. "The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing."