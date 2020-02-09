OnePlus TV users get 3-month JioSaavn Pro Subscription for free
Business
OnePlus is now offering a complimentary subscription of JioSaavn to all its OnePlus TV users. In an official tweet, the tech giant has announced that all OnePlus TV owners will get a 3-month JioSaavn membership for free.
The offer comes a couple of days after OnePlus released a software update that brought new content partners for OxygenPlay, including Reliance's JioSaavn music streaming service.
Information
The freebie is available for OnePlus Q1 users as well
The free JioSaavn subscription is being offered to all OnePlus TV users, irrespective of the model they own. So, whether you own the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 model or the more premium OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro, you will get the complimentary JioSaavn membership.
New features
Notably, OnePlus TV has also received support for Spotify
As we mentioned before, OnePlus has just released a new software update for its smart televisions that added new content partners for OxygenPlay, the content platform built into the Android TV.
With the latest firmware, OxygenPlay now supports MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, JioSaavn, and even Spotify.
However, users will need to subscribe to be able to enjoy the paid services.
Information
The update also brings a host of new features
The firmware update also lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones to the television, and use a OnePlus smartphone as an internet hotspot. Further, it brings various picture quality optimizations, and the ability to turn on/off the TV using the Prime Video button on the remote.
Specs and features
Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus TV
Both OnePlus TVs feature a 55-inch 4K QLED display and come with Dolby Vision support as well as a OnePlus-designed Gamma Color Magic processor.
They pack 8-speakers to offer a combined 50W audio output with support for Dolby Atmos (Pro model has a sliding soundbar).
The TVs run on Android TV 9.0 and come with a smart remote control.