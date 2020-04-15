-
Airtel and Apollo Hospitals have come together to offer all Airtel Thanks subscribers free self-testing for COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus.
The screening tool, developed by Apollo 24/7, asks some general questions related to your health status and uses Artificial Intelligence to determine your risk factor as well as suggest the best possible follow up steps.
-
Key details
Here's everything to know about the COVID-19 screening tool
-
It is a free digital self-assessment test that allows users to access their COVID-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions.
Based on the responses, the tool generates a risk score and uses AI-based technologies to provide the next course of action such as self-care tips, social distancing guidelines, free teleconsultation via Apollo 24/7, and even dialing COVID-19 helpline from the app itself.
-
Information
It will also provide testing guidelines for users at risk
-
According to Apollo, the self-assessment test helps guide patients at risk and those falling under the ICMR-approved testing parameters, to authorized COVID-19 test centers. Moreover, with the free COVID-19 helpline, patients also get access to over 100 Apollo doctors in case they need any assistance.
-
Area details
You can check the COVID-19 risk profile of your region
-
Apollo 24/7's screening tool also allows you to check the COVID-19 risk profile of your region as well as the country-wide heat map with regions marked from high to low risk, based on aggregated responses from these places.
This region-wise COVID-19 risk profile will help you to be more aware of the situation around your place and observe more carefulness.
-
Information
The free tool is available for all Airtel Thanks members
-
If you are an Airtel Thanks member, you can use Apollo 24/7's COVID-19 self-assessment test via the Airtel Thanks app available on Play Store and App Store. If you are not an Airtel Thanks member, you can take the test via Apollo 24/7's website.