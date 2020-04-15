Airtel and Apollo Hospitals have come together to offer all Airtel Thanks subscribers free self-testing for COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus. The screening tool, developed by Apollo 24/7, asks some general questions related to your health status and uses Artificial Intelligence to determine your risk factor as well as suggest the best possible follow up steps.

Key details Here's everything to know about the COVID-19 screening tool

It is a free digital self-assessment test that allows users to access their COVID-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions. Based on the responses, the tool generates a risk score and uses AI-based technologies to provide the next course of action such as self-care tips, social distancing guidelines, free teleconsultation via Apollo 24/7, and even dialing COVID-19 helpline from the app itself.

Information It will also provide testing guidelines for users at risk

According to Apollo, the self-assessment test helps guide patients at risk and those falling under the ICMR-approved testing parameters, to authorized COVID-19 test centers. Moreover, with the free COVID-19 helpline, patients also get access to over 100 Apollo doctors in case they need any assistance.

Area details You can check the COVID-19 risk profile of your region

Apollo 24/7's screening tool also allows you to check the COVID-19 risk profile of your region as well as the country-wide heat map with regions marked from high to low risk, based on aggregated responses from these places. This region-wise COVID-19 risk profile will help you to be more aware of the situation around your place and observe more carefulness.

Information The free tool is available for all Airtel Thanks members