In an impressive move, food-tech giant Zomato has introduced a feature to display the body temperature of its delivery agents. The measurement appears in the order-tracking section of the company's app, giving both users and restaurants a chance to check whether their food is being handled by a healthy individual or not. Here's all you need to know about it.

Feature Temperature to be checked before order pickup, displayed via app

Zomato says the body temperature of its delivery agents is checked at restaurants, just before they pick up an order for delivery. Then, the recorded measurement is displayed to customers through the order-tracking section of the Zomato app. This basically means that looking for the location of the delivery agent would also show their body temperature.

Advantage A welcome move, given the current crisis

The feature to show the temperature of delivery agents is likely to be welcomed by thousands of people who are ordering food from Zomato during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Basically, it would help people ensure that their food is being delivered by a healthy individual, and not an infected person who may put them or their family at the risk of contracting the disease.

Information Unhealthy agents won't be given orders, Zomato emphasizes

In a press statement, Zomato clearly emphasizes that if a delivery agent's temperature is not found to be in the normal range after check-up then the restaurant will not be giving the order to them for delivery.

Details Currently, this feature is active for 50% of delivery agents

As of now, the feature is active only for about 50% of Zomato's delivery partners. The company is in the process of enrolling more partners and expects to expand the temperature check-up capability to "a larger base of restaurants by next week." It is also working to provide customers extended bills that mention the temperatures of restaurant chefs and support staff.

Quote Here's what Mohit Sardana, Zomato's COO, said about the feature

"As an essential service provider, it is important we take all measures to ensure the safe delivery of food. Checking delivery partner's temperature adds another layer of precautions, and we are glad that our restaurant partners have been embracing this feature widely."

