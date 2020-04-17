As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve around the world, Facebook has decided to cancel all its large events until next year. The decision from the company comes as part of an effort to prevent large gatherings and minimize the possibility of future outbreaks as the world tries to open up in a slow and structured way. Here's all about it.

Announcement Events witnessing 50+ attendees canceled, says Zuckerberg

In a recent update on Facebook's response to the pandemic, CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited health experts to note that even when the country tries to open up "it won't be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while." Owing to this, he said, the company is preemptively canceling all large physical events, set to have 50+ attendees, till June 2021.

Events This includes Oculus Connect 7, possibly F8

The events falling on the chopping block include Oculus Connect 7 virtual reality conference in San Jose and, presumably, the main F8 conference which takes place around May-June. However, no need to worry just yet; Zuckerberg asserted that some of these events would be replaced with virtual ones. Facebook will share more information on that soon.

Oculus Connect 7 OC7 is definitely going digital

That said, it is worth noting that the Oculus Connect conference, which brings together developers, content creators, marketers to celebrate the VR industry, is definitely going digital sometime later this year. Facebook confirmed that separately, while noting that it will also donate $500,000 to the city of San Jose to make up for the revenue lost due to the cancellation of the physical event.

Other steps Facebook also extending remote work and business travel restriction

Among other things, Facebook is also giving the option to work from home to a vast majority of its employees at least until May-end, and has suspended all business travel till June. Zuckerberg said they will require some employees, like content reviewers, to come to the office, but "overall, we don't expect to have everyone back in our offices for some time."