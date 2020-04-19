The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday introduced changes in guidelines for the operations of e-commerce websites during the lockdown. As per the Ministry's latest directive, the government has restricted e-commerce platforms from supplying non-essential items. The reversal in the government's order comes after it had earlier allowed e-commerce sites to deliver products in select areas from April 20. Here are more details.

Twitter Post You can view the revised MHA order here

#IndiaFightsCorona

Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during #Lockdown2 to fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/6Jdvuzw6VJ — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 19, 2020

Details Earlier, e-commerce platforms were allowed operations outside COVID-19 hotspots

As per the guidelines issued for the extended lockdown that will last until May 3, the government had allowed e-commerce companies to deliver products such as mobile phones and refrigerators to people in areas that are not COVID-19 hotspots from April 20. In the wake of this earlier notification, e-commerce website Flipkart had even started taking orders for mobile phones.

E-commerce E-commerce had already started prepping for April 20

Other e-commerce companies had also started preparing in anticipation of the restrictions being relaxed on April 20. Expecting high demand for summer apparel, kitchen accessories, home printers, etc., Snapdeal had geared up for the relaxation of restrictions. An Amazon spokesperson told PTI that they were working closely with brands, manufacturers, sellers, small businesses and local shops ahead of April 20.

History Government issued guidelines for extended lockdown earlier this week

To recall, after the government decided to extend the lockdown till May 3, it had issued consolidated revised guidelines allowing certain relaxations in areas where the coronavirus outbreak was not particularly intense. On Saturday, the government also released a list of activities that would be functional from April 20 as part of its plan to relax the lockdown in a phased manner.

Outbreak Meanwhile, coronavirus outbreak has infected over 15,000 in India