In a shocking incident, Rudratej Singh, the President & CEO of BMW India, has passed away. He was 46. Singh suffered a massive cardiac arrest early Monday, April 20, and succumbed to it soon after. He had joined BMW back in August 2019 and was the first Indian to take charge of the automaker's business in the country. May his soul rest in peace.

Details BMW confirmed Singh's demise to the media

Just recently, BMW issued a media statement confirming the sudden demise of Singh. "Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period," the company said, adding that "he will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being." Notably, just a few days back, BMW India had also lost Mihir Dayal, its sales head, to cancer.

Twitter Post One of Singh's last few tweets

Rest in peace my friend - we play our pending round of golf now on the other side. Obituary: Mihir Dayal, Director, Sales at BMW Group India is no more https://t.co/xeiFC2CRrh — Rudratej Singh (@Rudratej) April 8, 2020

Quote Rudratej steered BMW in challenging times, company added

"His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment. His demise comes at a crucial junction when we were in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India."

Work Prior to BMW, Singh led Royal Enfield's business

Before joining BMW in 2019, Rudratej held multiple positions at Royal Enfield; he had joined the two-wheeler major as the President of its flagship motorcycles business. He was inducted as the member of management in 2015, and was later promoted to the post of Global President in 2017. Singh is often credited for the success of Royal Enfield's Himalayan, Continental GT, and Interceptor bikes.

Career Overall, his career spanned over 25 years