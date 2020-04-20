-
In a shocking incident, Rudratej Singh, the President & CEO of BMW India, has passed away. He was 46.
Singh suffered a massive cardiac arrest early Monday, April 20, and succumbed to it soon after.
He had joined BMW back in August 2019 and was the first Indian to take charge of the automaker's business in the country.
May his soul rest in peace.
BMW confirmed Singh's demise to the media
Just recently, BMW issued a media statement confirming the sudden demise of Singh.
"Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period," the company said, adding that "he will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being."
Notably, just a few days back, BMW India had also lost Mihir Dayal, its sales head, to cancer.
Rudratej steered BMW in challenging times, company added
"His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment. His demise comes at a crucial junction when we were in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India."
Prior to BMW, Singh led Royal Enfield's business
Before joining BMW in 2019, Rudratej held multiple positions at Royal Enfield; he had joined the two-wheeler major as the President of its flagship motorcycles business. He was inducted as the member of management in 2015, and was later promoted to the post of Global President in 2017.
Singh is often credited for the success of Royal Enfield's Himalayan, Continental GT, and Interceptor bikes.
Overall, his career spanned over 25 years
In all, Singh's career, involving leadership roles in both automotive and non-automotive organizations, spanned over 25 years.
His longest stint was with Unilever, where he worked for about 18 years and rose through ranks to the position of Vice President in Singapore.
On top of it, he was also a humanitarian, running a charity for underprivileged girl child, and an award-winning golfer.