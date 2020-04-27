In a bid to simplify the process of buying groceries and daily essentials, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has launched its JioMart service on WhatsApp. The move would let people order daily items by simply texting on the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook - the tech giant that recently invested $5.7 billion in RIL's Jio Platforms. Here's more about it.

Availability Available in three Mumbai regions

JioMart was launched earlier this year but is active only in three regions of Mumbai - Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan. You can access the service only via the web at the moment, with an iOS and Android app set to debut at a later stage, presumably when the service expands to other parts of the country.

Access WhatsApp to expand JioMart's reach

Now, given that the service is available in select regions, RIL is using WhatsApp, the key product of its new business partner, to offer access to JioMart. The platform is used by as many as 400 million Indians, which is exactly what the Mukesh Ambani-led company is leveraging to make sure most of the people are able to order from JioMart where it's available.

Details How the WhatsApp ordering service works?

In order to place a JioMart order via WhatsApp, a customer needs to send a text to 8850008000 - the number associated with the service's business account. After you send the message, the account gives a link you can use to fill in your details, like phone number and address, and choose items from the company's catalog of products.

Pick-up Then, you can place and pick up the order

Once you place an order with the chosen products, the account shares location of the Kirana store processing your order. It will send a notification when the order is packed and ready, post which you can head over to the store and pick up the items. Notably, you can only pay in cash and there is no option to change/modify or cancel an order.

Goal Goal to expand JioMart to other parts of the country