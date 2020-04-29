The outbreak of COVID-19 has triggered widespread panic around the globe. People are scared for their lives and deeply concerned about going back into a world where there is no lockdown and the threat of the virus is still looming. Thankfully, to help with this situation, an Italian design studio has created a "bubble shield" that may protect people from contracting COVID-19. Here's how.

Shield Protective suit for creating 'personal environment' in public spaces

Developed by Design Libero, the protective shield is an isolation suit that covers your face, knees, and everything in between to keep you socially distant from other individuals, even in public spaces. Designers Libero Rutilo and Ekaterina Shchetina describe it more like "an inflatable personal environment" where your face and hands are fully protected from anything and everything that may lead to coronavirus infection.

Details Wear like backpack, move safely in public

The bubble shield has been developed with a particular focus on the needs of the general public. It is completely transparent (for ensuring a clear view of the outside world) as well as equipped with a zipper and backpack-like strap so that you can wear it quickly and move around in public while keeping your hands, clothes, and face protected all the time.

Filter An air filter is also integrated with the shield

In addition to COVID-19 protection, the bubble shield also ensures protection from air pollution. The suit comes with an integrated fan, which works automatically and purifies the air in the personal environment created by it. This means even after the whole coronavirus situation subsides you might be able to use this shield, especially if you are in a country like India or China.

Availability No word on availability yet