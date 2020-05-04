After keeping operations suspended for over a month, ride-hailing giant Uber has begun operations in select cities and districts across India. The move from the company comes as India enters into the third phase of the lockdown, with select services functioning in the so-called green and orange zones. Here's all you need to know about it.

Details Operations resumed in compliance with government regulations

In a recent blog post, Uber confirmed that it is resuming services in compliance with government regulations for specific cities and districts, categorized as Orange and Green zones. The orange zones, outside containment areas, include Amritsar, Gurugram, Panchkula, Asansol, Hubli, Prayagraj, Udaipur, Kozhikode, Vapi, Mangaluru, Vishakhapatnam, Mehsana, Rohtak, Durgapur, Mohali, Thiruvananthapuram, Ghaziabad, and Nadiad.

Information Meanwhile, the green zones include

The green zones - with zero COVID-19 cases - where Uber will be allowed to operate include seven districts - Cuttack, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Thrissur, Kochi, Silvassa, and Daman.

Red zone No operation in 'Red zones'

That said, it is worth noting that Uber will remain suspended in all high-risk 'Red zones' across the country. In some of these regions, the company says it will only provide Uber Essential and UberMedic services, which are aimed at letting people access hospitals and pharmacies - for non-COVID-19-related needs - and frontline healthcare workers to move safely between their homes and medical facilities.

Recommendations Riders recommended to follow safety guidelines

For safe operations in orange, green zones, Uber says people should take a cab only when it is an absolute must and avoid traveling in large groups; a single cab should not have more than two riders and none of them should be seated next to the driver. The company also recommends refraining from venturing out for non-essentials between 7 pm and 7 am.

Requirements Mask mandatory during rides