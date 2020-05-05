In an unexpected move, the price of petrol and diesel has been increased in Delhi by Rs. 1.67 per liter and Rs. 7.10 a liter, respectively. The decision was announced on Tuesday after the government of the national capital increased the value-added tax (VAT) on both auto fuels. Here's all you need to know about it.

Changes What are the new prices?

With the latest hike, the price of petrol in Delhi now stands at Rs. 71.26 a liter, up from Rs. 69.59 per liter while diesel has climbed to Rs. 69.39 a liter from Rs. 62.29. The hike has been driven by increase in VAT, with the tax on petrol having been increased from 27% to 30% and that on diesel nearly doubled to 30%.

Revenue This will boost Delhi's revenue

The increased tax on the prices of petrol and diesel will boost the Delhi government's revenue, which has taken a serious hit due to the lockdown enforced to combat the spread of COVID-19. Notably, the government has also announced the decision to impose a 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption.

Other states Other states have also been hiking fuel prices

Along with Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have also increased VAT on fuel, which does not come under the purview of GST. In Haryana, the price of one-liter petrol has been increased by Rs. 1 while diesel has climbed by Rs. 1.1 a liter. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, petrol's price was hiked by Rs. 3.25/liter while diesel's price went up by Rs. 2.50/liter.

Sales Petrol, diesel sales have also fallen