After reporting zero sales for the month of April due to the lockdown enforced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, is returning to business. The company has re-opened 600 of its dealerships across the country in compliance with relaxed government regulations and has also started home deliveries of the vehicles for its customers. Here's all about it.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), confirmed that the company has been able to make 600 odd dealerships operational across the country. Of this, Srivastava said, 474 are Arena outlets selling budget cars, 80 are Nexa dealerships selling premium vehicles, while 45 are commercial vehicle sales outlets.

Srivastava went on to add that the rest of the dealerships in the company's sales network will be made operational after receiving required approvals and clearances from their respective state governments. Maruti Suzuki has a total of 3,080 dealerships across 1,960 cities and towns in India and most of its dealers have requested permission to open up.

Maruti Suzuki's MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said all the dealerships that are being opened are required to follow a standard operating procedure (SoP) covering all facets of consumer interaction - to ensure buyer and employee safety. "All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene, and sanitization of all touchpoints," Ayukawa noted, while detailing the measures being taken.

Besides this, the company also claimed to have reinforced its digital infrastructure to let potential buyers order cars without actually visiting the store. Meanwhile, test drive cars will be sterilized from time to time.

