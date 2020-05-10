Eric Schmidt, one of the most famous faces at Google, has reportedly resigned from the company. A CNET report has revealed that Schmidt, who held the position of Google's CEO between 2001 and 2011, has quietly left his most recent role earlier this year, marking the end of a two-decade-long career with the internet giant. Here's more about his departure.

According to the CNET report, Schmidt bid farewell to Google and Alphabet after resigning from the role of "technical advisor on science and technology issues" at the companies in February 2020. He had held the role since January 2018 and was best-known for bringing "adult supervision" to Google during its early years and leading its transformation into a global tech giant.

At the time of writing, the exact reason behind Schmidt's silent departure remains unclear. Google denied commenting on the matter, which is pretty odd given his huge involvement in the company's initial growth. Notably, reports indicate that Schmidt had been doubling down on backing technology and scientific breakthroughs and chairing advisory groups on military technology, and that may have prompted his exit.

It is also worth noting that Schmidt has not led Google or Alphabet for quite a while. After handing over the position of CEO to co-founder Larry Page, Schmidt served as the executive chairman of Google and later Alphabet. However, he had stepped down from those roles in 2017 and even left the company's board in 2019.

As the technical advisor, Schmidt was reportedly earning a salary of $1 per year, which implies his official departure was a mere formality that needed to be completed. He had two administrative assistants who have now been reassigned to other projects.

