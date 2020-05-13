Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the details of the Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus package to help revive the economy. As part of the plan, Sitharaman announced that the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for businesses and workers will be reduced for the next three months. This would effectively increase the take-home salary for employees and hopefully boost consumer spending.

Details PF contribution reduced from 12% to 10% for 3 months

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sitharaman said the statutory PF contribution of both employers and employees will be reduced from 12% to 10% for all establishments covered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the next three months. However, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and state public sector undertakings (PSUs) will continue to pay 12% as the employer's contribution.

Beneficiaries Scheme will provide relief to 4.3 crore employees

The scheme will help provide relief to about 6.5 lakh establishments covered under EPFO and around 4.3 crore employees. It will provide liquidity up to Rs. 6,750 crore to employers over the next three months. Sitharaman said it is also applicable to workers who are not eligible for 24% EPF support under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) and its extension.

Quote Under PMGKP, EPF relief extended by 3 months