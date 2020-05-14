As 1.3 billion Indians remain under lockdown, looking for entertainment sources to spend quality time with their friends and family, Spotify is coming to the rescue. The streaming giant has launched a bunch of new offers, giving people in the country a chance to take its "Premium" subscription at nearly half the original price. Here's all you need to know about it.

Offer #1 3 month Premium trial for free

The first offer from the company gives a 3-month trial of Spotify Premium (Family/Individual) for free. Originally, subscribers just got a month after signing up for the trial, but now, there are two more months on offer. Once the trial expires, you will automatically be transitioned to a monthly plan, provided the subscription is not canceled.

Detais One-year individual subscription at Rs. 699

Along with the extended trial, Spotify is also offering its annual Premium subscription for individual users at a tempting discount. Specifically, the yearly plan of the service, which has been selling at Rs. 1,189 ever since Spotify launched in India, can now be taken at Rs. 699. The discount is not available for Family or Student plans.

Caveat Offers only for those who have never taken Spotify Premium

While the offers are fantastic, it must be noted that they are only for those who have never taken a Premium plan of the service before. For existing subscribers, the company is running just one deal that entitles them to three months of Premium for the price of one, which is Rs. 129. Also, the offers are valid only until June 30.

