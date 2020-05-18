The fourth phase of India's lockdown has started with a particular focus on keeping the public safe while allowing select business activities like cabs and e-commerce deliveries. Now, ride-hailing giant Uber has detailed some key measures it is adopting to keep its drivers/riders safe as it adjusts with the new 'normal' and moves ahead with the resumption of its services. Here's all about it.

Change #1 Safety checklist for drivers and riders

Uber, which has already started operations in orange and green zones of India, has created a new 'Go Online' checklist for drivers and riders. The list appears before a rider will book a ride or a driver will become available for accepting one, and asks them to confirm they have taken certain safety measures like wearing a mask and sanitizing their hands.

Change #2 Drivers will have to verify they are wearing the mask

In addition to the checklist confirmation, Uber will also require its drivers to scan their faces and verify that they are wearing a mask. The company says that the drivers who will not be wearing a mask will not be allowed to go online and accept rides; the rule will be applied at least until the end of June.

Change #3 Cancel rides without penalty

Though Uber is not mandating mask scans for riders, it has given drivers an option to cancel a ride, without being charged, if the rider appears sick or is not wearing a mask. The same would also be the case for riders; they can cancel a booked ride without penalty and then report the matter to Uber.

Change #4 Safety supplies to drivers

Finally, Uber is also sourcing and distributing safety supplies to its driver network across India. The company claims to have sourced 3 million three-ply face masks, 1.2 million shower caps for Moto riders, 200,000 bottles of disinfectants, and 200,000 bottles of sanitizers for free distribution and is working to double down on that effort, moving forward.

Situation These efforts will define Uber's future