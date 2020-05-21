Zomato and Swiggy have finally started home delivery of alcohol. The move from the food-tech unicorns comes as part of an effort to boost their businesses while cutting long queues at liquor stores in the fourth phase of India's lockdown. But, as of now, the service is only available in the Indian state of Jharkhand. Here's all you need to know about it.

Swiggy Swiggy's new 'Wine Shops' option for alcohol

In a recent press statement, Swiggy announced the alcohol delivery service, noting that people will be able to use a new 'Wine Shops' option in its app to order alcohol from nearby liquor stores. The company said that the service has gone live in Ranchi and will open up in other major cities of Jharkhand by the end of this week.

Zomato Then, Zomato also confirmed a similar development

After Swiggy, Zomato also confirmed a similar move, saying that it will launch alcohol delivery in Ranchi later today and add seven more Jharkhand cities in the next two days. "We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery based solution can enable responsible consumption of alcohol as well as provide an option that's safer and promotes social distancing," a Zomato spokesperson said in a statement.

Verification Swiggy will verify age before delivering alcohol

While Zomato did not share much about its delivery system, Swiggy has stated that its service will be backed by an age verification and user-authentication process for safe deliveries, in compliance with local laws. As part of this, users will have to upload their selfies and government IDs on the Swiggy app as well as share a unique OTP at the time of delivery.

Restriction Order quantity will be capped as per state's laws

Notably, Swiggy's alcohol delivery service will have a limit which will cap the order quantity and prevent customers from ordering over the limit prescribed by their state. Plus, the company emphasizes that the liquor will be delivered only from authorized retailers; the owners of the stores would have to present all licenses required for selling liquor in order to appear on the Swiggy app.

Expansions Work going on to expand to other states