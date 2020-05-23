To attract new buyers and make up for the losses suffered due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Ford has extended the introductory price offer on the BS6 Endeavour in India till July 31. To recall, the flagship SUV went on sale in February at a starting price of Rs. 29.55 lakh, and was supposed to receive a price hike of Rs. 70,000 after April 30.

Information Some information about servicing and maintenance

Ford has announced that 420 touchpoints, comprising 226 service centers and 194 showrooms, spread across 192 cities are currently operational in the country. Moreover, the automaker has set up a new Dial-A-Ford helpline service to aid new and existing customers.

Exteriors BS6 Ford Endeavour: At a glance

The BS6 Ford Endeavour comes with an eye-catching look featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-colored skid plates. It gets sporty-looking alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires and LED headlights. The SUV has roof rails, chrome-finished ORVMs and door handles, as well as blacked-out B-pillars. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BS6-compliant Endeavour offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats wrapped in leather, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. For safety, it gets features like ABS with EBD, seven airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Ford Endeavour is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that is capable of producing 170hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all the wheels. Further, it has an ARAI certified mileage of 13.9km/l.

Information What about the pricing?