-
To attract new buyers and make up for the losses suffered due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Ford has extended the introductory price offer on the BS6 Endeavour in India till July 31.
To recall, the flagship SUV went on sale in February at a starting price of Rs. 29.55 lakh, and was supposed to receive a price hike of Rs. 70,000 after April 30.
-
Information
Some information about servicing and maintenance
-
Ford has announced that 420 touchpoints, comprising 226 service centers and 194 showrooms, spread across 192 cities are currently operational in the country. Moreover, the automaker has set up a new Dial-A-Ford helpline service to aid new and existing customers.
-
Exteriors
BS6 Ford Endeavour: At a glance
-
The BS6 Ford Endeavour comes with an eye-catching look featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-colored skid plates. It gets sporty-looking alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires and LED headlights.
The SUV has roof rails, chrome-finished ORVMs and door handles, as well as blacked-out B-pillars. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,850mm.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The BS6-compliant Endeavour offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats wrapped in leather, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control.
The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
For safety, it gets features like ABS with EBD, seven airbags, and rear parking sensors.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Ford Endeavour is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that is capable of producing 170hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all the wheels.
Further, it has an ARAI certified mileage of 13.9km/l.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The BS6 Endeavour starts at Rs. 29.55 lakh for the base-end Titanium 4X2 AT model and goes up to Rs. 33.25 lakh for the top-spec Titanium Plus 4X4 AT trim. At this price point, it takes on the likes of Mahindra Alturas and Toyota Fortuner.