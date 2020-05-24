Samsung has kicked off its 2020 SummerFest in India, offering attractive deals and cashback offers on some of its best-selling smartphones. As part of the sale, which will end on May 25, customers can buy some of the latest and greatest Samsung handsets including the S20 Ultra, Note 10 Lite, A51, and the M31. Here's a look at the best deals!

Deal #1 Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 is available from Rs. 16,999 along with an extra Rs. 1,000 cashback via ICICI Bank credit cards and Rs. 500 off on the 64GB model (promocode: Blue64 or Black64). It sports a notched screen with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it packs an Exynos 9611 chipset, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Information Galaxy M31: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The M31 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Deal #2 Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Note 10 Lite is available at Rs. 41,999 along with an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 using coupon 2KOFF, and Samsung Care+ worth Rs. 3,299 available at Rs. 999. The handset features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and an S Pen. Further, it is powered by an Exynos 9810 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a triple rear camera

The Note 10 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and another 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash. On the front, the device sports a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Deal #3 Samsung Galaxy A51

The Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs. 25,250. While there are no discounts, buyers will have the option of getting the Samsung Care+ package worth Rs. 1,099 at just Rs. 299. The phone has a 6.5-inch punch-hole, Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is backed by the Exynos 9611 chipset, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information The Galaxy A51 has a 48MP primary camera

The Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it has a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Deal #4 Galaxy S20 Ultra

The S20 Ultra, priced at Rs. 97,999, is available with Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit cards, up to Rs. 5,000 off via exchange, and an attractive discount on the Samsung Care+ package. To recall, the premium flagship phone has a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, an Exynos 990 chipset, 12GB RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

Information The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108MP primary camera