The lockdown enforced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 has surged the demand for home delivery of essentials, giving a significant boost to the business of e-grocers like Bigbasket and Grofers. Now, to cash in on this gold rush, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has launched JioMart, a new online grocery platform, across 200 Indian cities. Here is all you need to know about it.

Expansion Initial test in Mumbai now expanded

Announced earlier this year, JioMart went live in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan as part of a test last month. Just recently, Damodar Mall, the chief executive of Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail, announced that the service has now been expanded to 200 cities, covering metros like Delhi and Gurugram as well as small towns like Nokha, Bodhan, Nagarcoil, Tadepalligudam, Rayagada, and Darjeeling.

Products What can you buy from JioMart

JioMart promises to deliver a range of essential and grocery items to your doorstep. This includes fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery products, staples, packaged snacks and foods, beverages, and personal, home, and baby care items. All the listed categories display a variety of products, putting the service directly against Grofers, Bigbasket, Flipkart, and Amazon India in the business of essentials.

Sellers Delivery being targeted through local stores, Reliance stores

JioMart looks and works like a typical e-commerce platform, but it does not show any information about the sellers fulfilling the orders. As per the Economic Times, the company is targeting to deliver the orders within two days through partnerships with local Kirana stores, Reliance Fresh and Smart stores, and distribution centers set up across cities.

Quote Other products will also be sold via JioMart

"With JioMart, Reliance Retail initially plans to push its grocery brands. However, as the website picks up, the company plans to add more products to the catalog, expanding it to other segments (fashion, consumer electronics) that it is present in," an industry executive told Livemint.

App App still not available

Notably, JioMart is only available through jiomart.com desktop/mobile website and there is no direct app to use the service on mobile. However, given that the service is being offered via WhatsApp in select Mumbai localities, a similar feature is expected for users in other parts of India, too. WhatsApp could make JioMart immediately available to millions of Indians.

Discount Offer: Minimum 5% discount on MRP