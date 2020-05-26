In the race to promote their products, companies may end up making some blatant marketing errors. We have seen several such cases in the past, and in the latest one, LG Poland is drawing flak for showing how one of its devices makes for an ideal tool for perverts willing to capture inappropriate images. Yes, you read that right! Here's more about it.

Just recently, LG Poland shared a TikTok video showing an elderly man capturing photos of a woman walking up the stairs using his V60 dual-screen phone. He takes a series of shots, following which the woman walks back, snatches his device. But, she only finds the selfies of the man while scrolling through the gallery and decides to return the device back to him.

As the woman leaves, the elderly man is seen scrolling backward in his gallery, which reveals that he had indeed taken the inappropriate upskirt shots of the woman. We don't know how exactly LG's social media team deemed it appropriate for sharing but the video clearly appeared to show that the South Korean company is saying its phones are ideal for perverts roaming around.

WTF este TikTok de LG Polonia?? pic.twitter.com/972LrVefuy — Rubén Chicharro (@rubenchicharro) May 23, 2020

After widespread criticism, the video was taken down from LG Poland's TikTok account. "A recent video posted by LG Poland failed to follow the proper approval process for social media content. It did not live up to the standards and policy of LG Electronics and was immediately removed," the company told PhoneArena in an official statement.

While LG has clarified that its Polish division failed to follow the proper approval process, there are no details on how exactly that happened. Creating and sharing promotional videos typically involves plenty of people as well as a thorough approval process, which means either there was no approval at all or the people approving parties did not see the problem with this video.

